June 18, 2018 1:42 pm

Trump orders U.S. military to form ‘Space Force’

By Global News

At a public meeting of the National Space Council Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the establishment of a space force as the 6th branch of the military.

U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed the Pentagon to establish a “space force” as the sixth branch of the American military.

“When it comes to defending America, it is not enough to merely have an American presence in space,” Trump said, in a speech delivered at a meeting of the National Space Council.

“We must have American dominance in space.”

Trump ordered the U.S. Department of Defence and the Pentagon to “immediately begin the process necessary to establish a space force as the sixth branch of the Armed Forces.”

The president characterized his own announcement as a “big statement,” and added that the Space Force and the Air Force will be considered “separate but equal.”

The U.S. military currently consists of five branches: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard.

“It is going to be something — so important,” Trump said.

Trump muses in March about establishing a new 'Space Force'

The announcement comes three months after Trump first floated the idea, sparking some ridicule over the notion of soldiers in space.

“Space is a war-fighting arena, just like the land, air and sea,” he said in a March 13 address.

