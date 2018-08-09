Four people displaced following fire in Miramichi, N.B.

The Canadian Red Cross says four adults have been displaced by an overnight fire in Miramichi, N.B.

The blaze broke out around 2 a.m. at 230 Wellington Street.

Officials say there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Disaster volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross have assisted all four people who have been displaced and have arranged for the purchase of clothing, food and other basic needs while the family awaits insurance funding.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.