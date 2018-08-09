Burst pipe causes $5M in damage in downtown London highrise

A burst pipe in King Street’s Renaissance building in London, Ont., has caused $5 million in damage, said officials with the London Fire Department.

It was shortly after 10:45 a.m. Wednesday when fire crews were called to the 28-storey highrise at 71 King St. to reports that people “were trapped in their apartments because the water was so deep in the hallway,” said assistant deputy fire chief Sean Fitzgerald.

READ MORE: Burst water pipe floods downtown London highrise, causes significant damage

While testing the fire pump and sprinkler system, a six-inch pipe above the 28th floor burst, officials said.

That caused extensive water damage on floors 24 through 28. The three elevators were also damaged and as a result could not be used, making it challenging for fire crews to move equipment and firefighters to the upper floors.

READ MORE: Burst water pipes at Warsaw Arena and record store in Peterborough

Crews were forced to use the stairwells which had cascading water from the 28th floor down to the lobby, officials said.

According to fire officials, it took workers about 10 hours to restore the sprinkler system, but the elevators will be out of service for the next 24 to 36 hours until they have been fully inspected by the elevator company.

No injuries were reported and it’s not clear how long it will be until residents can return to their apartments, but officials said affected tenants were given the option to stay at a hotel.

— With files from Liny Lamberink