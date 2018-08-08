One man injured after gunfire in Montreal North
One man was injured by gunfire in Montreal North on Wednesday night.
Montreal police responded to multiple calls about shots fired near de Castille Street and Balzac Avenue around 8:40 p.m.
When they arrived, police found a male victim who had been struck by at least one bullet.
“The victim was rushed to hospital with an injury to his lower body,” said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.
— More details to follow.
