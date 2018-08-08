Winnipeg shelters call for donations to help vulnerable people beat the heat

With more scorching temperatures in the forecast for Winnipeg, organizations that help the city’s most vulnerable residents are asking for help.

Both Siloam Mission and Main Street Project have put out urgent calls for donations. Items needed include:

bottles of water

men’s and women’s underwear

hygiene products

“Deodorant, razors, shampoo, toothpaste. People want to be able to stay clean and take care of their hygiene, and that can be difficult when it’s hot outside,” explained Luke Thiessen, communications manager with Siloam Mission.

In fact, because of the sweltering conditions, Siloam Mission’s drop in centre is extending its hours.

“We don’t want people out in the heat, especially if that is going to pose any health risks for vulnerable people, so we make sure we can keep it open, people can stay inside where it’s shady and air conditioned.”

The drop-in centre normally closes for two hours a day in the afternoon to clean, but Thiessen said they’re keeping the doors open during the heat wave.

“It’s the hottest time of the day. Especially when people might be at risk and might be vulnerable, we want to make sure they’re safe.”

Over at Main Street Project, the charity was dangerously close to running out of water.

“We go through over 1,000 bottles of water in a month, so that’s a lot of water, and it definitely increases during heat waves,” said Cindy Titus, communications and fund development coordinator with the charity.

“Yesterday we were in a bit of a dire situation. We were very low on water so we put the call out to the community.”

Titus added even though it’s summer time, people still need help.

“Homelessness doesn’t get a summer break. People who are experiencing homelessness are always in need and I think it’s important for those of who get to experience things like going to the cabin with our family, or going camping, just to remember that not all of us are as fortunate and if we are able to, we should help people that are more vulnerable.”

Melissa Trudeau heard Main Street Project’s call for help. She bought and collected 20 cases of water and dropped them off Wednesday afternoon.

“I feel for these people,” Trudeau said. “It’s hot and it’s just not fair that they can’t keep hydrated unless we help them, they don’t have any other options.”

Trudeau, a frequent donor, said she believes one person can make a difference.

“It doesn’t cost a lot of money to even just donate a little bit, a little bit goes a long way.”