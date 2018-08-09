Man missing in western Saskatchewan found dead
A A
A man who was reported missing in western Saskatchewan has been found dead.
Stephen Thompson, 34, was reported missing to Kindersley RCMP on Tuesday evening.
READ MORE: Missing woman’s disappearance in North Battleford, Sask. considered suspicious
He was last seen at a farm in the Snipe Lake area on Aug. 3.
There were concerns for his well-being as Thompson had a medical condition and needed medication.
Police said the circumstances surrounding Thompson’s death are under investigation.
No other details have been released.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.