‘Sharkwater Extinction’: Watch trailer for Rob Stewart’s final shark movie

Toronto filmmaker Rob Stewart passed away in February of last year while he was shooting a follow-up movie to his stellar documentary, Sharkwater. His body was found in the water of the Florida Keys by the Coast Guard after the 37-year-old went for a dive.

Now, nearly two years later, the project he’d been working on is coming to theatres across the country; called Sharkwater Extinction, Stewart and his team once again take a close look at the illegal harvesting of shark fins and sharks as a whole for food, medicine and numerous other uses. Along the way, the shark advocate makes some very powerful enemies.

The film is also having its premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. It hits theatres across the country on Oct. 5.

The movie’s official website describes Sharkwater Extinction as an explorative journey that travels “from West Africa, Spain, Panama, Costa Rica, France, and even in our own backyard.”

“Stewart’s third and final film dives into the often violent underworld of the pirate fishing trade to expose a multi-billion dollar industry.”

Sharkwater Extinction illustrates how rampant shark finning still is. Shark fin soup is still being consumed on an enormous scale, and endangered sharks are also being used to make products for human consumption. Stewart’s lifelong mission was to save the sharks and oceans before it’s too late.

