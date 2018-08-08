Seth Rogen plans to resurrect ‘American Gladiators’

Seth Rogen is working to bring back American Gladiators.

According to Deadline, the 36-year-old actor is teaming up with longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg as executive producers.

“When you love something, you just want more of it,” Rogen wrote to Twitter confirming the news.

The original American Gladiators aired from 1989-96 before coming back in 2008 for two seasons.

Rogen and Goldberg have paired up for Rogen classics like Superbad, Pineapple Express and This Is The End.

John Ferraro, who was involved in the original production will also produce the upcoming reboot.