August 8, 2018 1:55 am
Updated: August 8, 2018 2:31 am

Man walks away after rolling his car off Glenmore Road

RCMP are investigating a crash off Glenmore Road Tuesday night.

A man was seemingly uninjured after he crashed his car down an embankment off Glenmore Road in Kelowna on Tuesday night.

The blue VW sedan was traveling northbound on Glenmore Road near the boundary of Kelowna and Lake Country when it left the road around 10 p.m., according to police at the scene.

It landed down an embankment near a utility pole.

The windshield was smashed and both front airbags deployed.

Witnesses told Global News that the man walked to the road to flag down help.

Police were not sure whether he was transported to hospital and their investigation continues.

