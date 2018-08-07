A tale of no mail delivery in Kelowna

Jaimee Linder is angry.

“I don’t want to be driving 45 minutes a day to pick up my mail,” Linder said.

Angry, because her mail is not being delivered to her community mailbox.

“We’re not receiving our mail because we’re in the lower post boxes,” Linder said

Linder lives at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Course, where mail delivery to some residents’ community mailboxes was suspended on July 23rd.

Peter Hopley has been the GM at Gallagher’s for more than 20 years.

“It’s frustrating more than anything, Hopley said.

READ MORE: Manitoba man charged in mail thefts worked as paramedic

Hopley can’t understand why Canada Post won’t deliver to the lower post boxes.

“It doesn’t look too onerous to actually put the mail in those boxes” Hopley said.

Especially considering that Canada Post has done exactly that – faithfully, the entire time he’s been GM at Gallagher’s.

“For 20 years, no one had an issue with it.” Hopley said.

But Canada Post does have rules and regulations about how high and how low community mailboxes can be.

In a email statement to Global News, Canada Post confirmed that delivery to the mailboxes on the bottom panels has been suspended due to a safety concern regarding the height of the boxes.

“Letter carriers have brought this issue to our attention, and together with the local health and safety committee, we have visited the site to assess its compliance with our safety standards. The decision was made to temporarily suspend delivery,” Canada Post said.

Gallagher’s Canyon and Canada Post are working together to rectify the situation as soon as possible.

“Trying to get Canada Post mailboxes up here, so we don’t have any of these problems up here in the future,” said Gallagher’s Canyon Village manager Doug Herron.

Herron says they’ve applied three times in the last 15 months for the official boxes.

In the meantime, lost in the red tape, Linder is still picking up her personal mail every day at the Baillie Avenue sorting facility.

“The people getting their mail should not be caught in the middle of this whatever it is, and it’s a gong show,” Linder said.