Scott Thompson: Home mail delivery only for a few, with the right address

Early in the last federal election campaign, Justin Trudeau’s Liberals were faltering in third place as the Harper campaign tried to paint the leader as not ready.

Thomas Mulcair had the NDP heading towards, what looked like, their first federal victory.

The NDP promised they would reverse the sitting government’s super mailbox expansion and bring back home mail delivery for everyone.

Not wanting to be lost in the sauce, Trudeau rose up and said he would do the same, if elected.

Here we are with a Liberal prime minister, and just like electoral reform, where’s my home mail delivery?

The federal government is not adding super mailboxes, but they’re not adding home mail delivery either.

The reason there is no advancement of home mail delivery is the same reason for introducing super mailboxes back in the 1980s — due to technology, mail delivery has become obsolete.

The future for Canada Post is growing their internet parcel business and not delivering the daily mail now available online.

Clearly, by not keeping their promise and reinstating home mail delivery, the prime minister is admitting, and rightly so, it would be a waste of money.

Should your address determine whether you get home mail delivery or not?

So why not efficiently redesign the system for the few who still rely on it, then move on.

Why keep a costly outdated service for some, but not the rest who pay for it — where is that going?

A promise that shouldn’t have been made, will only get harder to keep.

Scott Thompson hosts The Scott Thompson Show! on 900 CHML and is a commentator for Global News.