August 7, 2018 6:51 pm
Updated: August 7, 2018 6:59 pm

Overturned vehicle blocking Saskatoon traffic on Millar Avenue

Police are asking drivers to avoid an overturned vehicle that is blocking Saskatoon traffic on Millar Avenue.

An overturned vehicle is blocking northbound traffic in the 2100-block of Millar Avenue in Saskatoon.

Emergency services were called to a report of a single-vehicle collision near the intersection with Circle Drive at around 4 p.m. CT on Aug. 7.

No injuries have been reported.

Saskatoon police are advising drivers to avoid Millar Avenue and find alternate routes until the scene can be cleared.

