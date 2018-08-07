Overturned vehicle blocking Saskatoon traffic on Millar Avenue

An overturned vehicle is blocking northbound traffic in the 2100-block of Millar Avenue in Saskatoon.

Emergency services were called to a report of a single-vehicle collision near the intersection with Circle Drive at around 4 p.m. CT on Aug. 7.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police looking into damaged equipment in work zone

No injuries have been reported.

Saskatoon police are advising drivers to avoid Millar Avenue and find alternate routes until the scene can be cleared.