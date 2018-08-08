Poor air quality in west-central Saskatchewan due to wildfire smoke

A special air quality statement issued in parts of Saskatchewan on Tuesday has been expanded by Environment Canada.

Smoke from wildfires in B.C. and Alberta is being pushed into west-central regions of the province by a northwesterly air flow.

The smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility. It is expected to disperse Thursday as winds shift to the southwest.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease are especially at risk.

People with lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD, can be particularly sensitive to air pollution. They will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels.

Pollution can aggravate their diseases, leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits, and hospital visits.

More information on how people can reduce their health risk due to pollution can be found online at the air quality health index.

Special air quality statement issued for: