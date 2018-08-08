Poor air quality in west-central Saskatchewan due to wildfire smoke
A special air quality statement issued in parts of Saskatchewan on Tuesday has been expanded by Environment Canada.
Smoke from wildfires in B.C. and Alberta is being pushed into west-central regions of the province by a northwesterly air flow.
READ MORE: Heat warning issued for parts of western Saskatchewan
The smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility. It is expected to disperse Thursday as winds shift to the southwest.
Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease are especially at risk.
People with lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD, can be particularly sensitive to air pollution. They will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels.
Pollution can aggravate their diseases, leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits, and hospital visits.
More information on how people can reduce their health risk due to pollution can be found online at the air quality health index.
READ MORE: Summer drought in Saskatoon stressing trees
For weather on the go, download the Global News SkyTracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.
Special air quality statement issued for:
- Lloydminster
- Île à la Crosse – Buffalo Narrows – Beauval
- Kindersley – Rosetown – Biggar – Wilkie – Macklin
- La Ronge – Prince Albert Nat. Park – Narrow Hills Prov. Park
- Meadow Lake – Big River – Green Lake – Pierceland
- Prince Albert – Shellbrook – Spiritwood – Duck Lake
- The Battlefords – Unity – Maidstone – St. Walburg
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.