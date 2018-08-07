Weather
August 7, 2018 3:36 pm
Updated: August 7, 2018 4:03 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: extreme heat advisory

By Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon and area is under a special extreme heat weather advisory.

Environment Canada issued the weather advisory for all of southern and central Saskatchewan, including Regina and Saskatoon, warning of extreme heat for a prolonged period of time.

An upper-level ridge developing over the Prairies this week will spread very warm temperatures into southern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba.

Beginning Tuesday, many locations will see a four to five day stretch of daytime highs of 30 degrees or greater and overnight lows in the mid to upper teens.

Heat warnings may be issued as the extreme weather draws closer.

While the high heat affects everyone, Environment Canada says young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors are at a greater risk of suffering from heat-related illness.

