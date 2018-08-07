Residents concerned over dangerous NDG crosswalk near school zone

The crosswalk at the corner of Kensington and Somerled avenues in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood has been worn out.

“I was driving along and I saw that the lines were basically almost faded away,” said NDG resident Alex Montagano.

The intersection is not only located by a police station but is situated in a school corridor, with a daycare centre and an elementary school in close proximity.

“I’m calling on our elected officials to do something. It’s been 12 years,” added Montagano.

“You would think after 12 years they could figure this thing out. You think they’d be able to figure painting street lines.”

Montagano took to social media, which prompted other NDG residents to speak out.

“If you are not showing that you’re crossing then obviously [vehicles] won’t stop. You’ll have to stop before they do,” said Clara Gaspart, another concerned resident.

NDG city councillor Peter McQueen says work has already begun in the area.

“We have a situation on Somerled where we have two crosswalks in a row. We have a median marked in the middle at 30 kilometres an hour,” said McQueen.

“The crosswalks … are going to be as safe as possible in NDG.”

Residents and officials alike are concerned over Quebec driving habits and negligent tendencies at crosswalks.

“There lacks a culture in the province of Quebec for a respect for crosswalks,” stated Montagano.

Gaspart added: “Everyday I go to cross the street, and the cars don’t see the walking path. They don’t stop or they don’t care; they don’t respect the signs.”