Interior Health announces new CEO

Interior Health named Susan Brown as its new president and CEO on Tuesday.

Brown will be taking over from current IH president and CEO Chris Mazurkewich, who announced earlier this year that he will be retiring at the end of October. Brown’s appointment will start Oct. 29.

Congratulations to Susan Brown named today as the new President and CEO of @Interior_Health effective October 29, 2018. And thank you to Chris Mazurkewich for his outstanding (and ongoing) work in the job. https://t.co/Bh28QJBGHl — Adrian Dix (@adriandix) August 7, 2018

According to Interior Health, Brown has been a senior executive there since 2011, when she accepted the role of vice president of tertiary services. Her position expanded to leadership of all acute services, and, in 2015, she became IH’s vice president and chief operating officer, hospitals and communities.

“With an in-depth knowledge of Interior Health and a deeply rooted commitment to patient- and family-centred care, Ms. Brown has the experience and broad skillset required to lead the health authority in its efforts to improve patient care in communities across the Interior,” provincial Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a press release.

Before coming to IH, Brown worked at Fraser Health. She is a certified health executive and holds a master of health studies and a bachelor of science in nursing, and has worked for more than 30 years in health care in Canada and the United Kingdom.

“Susan has the strategic insight and knowledge of health care that we need in our next CEO. She has led significant initiatives to make team-based care more available to patients, which contributes to improved health outcomes across IH,” said IH board chairperson Dr. Doug Cochrane.

“What really made an impression on our Board as we proceeded through the executive search, is her strong commitment to relationships with patients, families, staff and physicians, volunteers, local and regional leaders, foundations and auxiliaries, and of course our many system partners.”