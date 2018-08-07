B.C. Wildfire: 27 structures in Telegraph Creek area lost to fire

Twenty-seven structures in the Telegraph Creek area have been destroyed by fire.

At a meeting at the Dease Lake Community Hall on Tuesday, Tahltan Band Chief Rick McLean said wildfires have led to “35 to 40 per cent structural loss” in the community.

“Our town has sustained significant damage,” McLean said.

“But, there is no life lost. That is the town — we are the community. We are resilient, we will lean on each other and we will continue to fight the fight best we can.”

The Alkali Lake wildfire, located five kilometres northwest of Telegraph Creek, is 7,800 hectares in size.

The Regional District of Kitimat Stikine has issued an evacuation order.

More to come…