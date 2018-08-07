Heat warning issued for Metro Vancouver
A heat warning has been issued for Metro Vancouver.
Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 20s for communities near the water and into the low 30s for those inland for the next three days. Clouds and a 60 per cent chance of rain is projected for Friday, but, before then, the thermometer is going to rise.
For most of the Lower Mainland, such as Vancouver, Pitt Meadows and Langley, the projected highs this week are 26 C for Tuesday and 27 C for Wednesday and Thursday.
Moving east, the Fraser Valley will see higher temperatures, with projected highs of 31 C for Tuesday, 34 C for Wednesday and 32 C for Thursday.
The overnight lows are expected to range between 17 C and 19 C, either inland or near the Pacific.
Moving north, Whistler is also under a heat warning, with projected highs of 32 C on Tuesday, 34 C on Wednesday and 33 C on Thursday. For Pemberton, the respective projected highs are 36 C, 38 C and 37 C.
The forecast for the overnight lows for both Whistler and Pemberton are 16 C Tuesday and Wednesday and 13 C on Thursday.
READ MORE: Here’s what Canadians can expect weather-wise for the rest of summer
Heading into the weekend, Friday’s forecast is mostly cloudy with a high of 22 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers, along with an overnight low of 14 C. Saturday is projected to mostly be the same, while Sunday is forecast to have a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 15 C.
Here are tips on dealing with heat warnings, according to Environment Canada:
- The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.
- Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.
- Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water
- Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building.
- Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.
- Check the local news for health and safety updates.
- For more information on heat-related illness, call HealthLinkBC at 811.
- Contact your local government to find out what services (such as air-conditioned buildings and public splash parks) are available in your area.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.