Heat warning issued for Metro Vancouver

A heat warning has been issued for Metro Vancouver.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 20s for communities near the water and into the low 30s for those inland for the next three days. Clouds and a 60 per cent chance of rain is projected for Friday, but, before then, the thermometer is going to rise.

DYK: our HEAT alerting criteria varies for the different regions across BC? The criteria is based on the 95th percentiles of maximum temperatures for each region. Mortality statistics from @CDCofBC are also part of the equation. FMI: https://t.co/Ptxa9qsQsq #BCwx pic.twitter.com/F6iIHwehTR — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) August 7, 2018

For most of the Lower Mainland, such as Vancouver, Pitt Meadows and Langley, the projected highs this week are 26 C for Tuesday and 27 C for Wednesday and Thursday.

Moving east, the Fraser Valley will see higher temperatures, with projected highs of 31 C for Tuesday, 34 C for Wednesday and 32 C for Thursday.

The overnight lows are expected to range between 17 C and 19 C, either inland or near the Pacific.

Moving north, Whistler is also under a heat warning, with projected highs of 32 C on Tuesday, 34 C on Wednesday and 33 C on Thursday. For Pemberton, the respective projected highs are 36 C, 38 C and 37 C.

The forecast for the overnight lows for both Whistler and Pemberton are 16 C Tuesday and Wednesday and 13 C on Thursday.

READ MORE: Here’s what Canadians can expect weather-wise for the rest of summer

Heading into the weekend, Friday’s forecast is mostly cloudy with a high of 22 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers, along with an overnight low of 14 C. Saturday is projected to mostly be the same, while Sunday is forecast to have a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 15 C.

Here are tips on dealing with heat warnings, according to Environment Canada: