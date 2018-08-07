Police investigating after thousands of dollars in jewelry stolen from 400 Market

South Simcoe police are appealing to the public for information after receiving a report of a break-in at the 400 Market in Innisfil.

According to police, officers were called to the market on Industrial Park Road just after 8:30 a.m. on Friday, after a suspected overnight break-in was discovered.

Police say the suspects gained entry into the market by cutting a hole in the roof.

Officers say once inside, the suspects stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a jewelry store.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe police at 705-436-2141 or 905-775-3311. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).