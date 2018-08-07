Homeless cat population reaching critical levels in Ottawa, humane society warns

The Ottawa Humane Society says it is in urgent need of adopters as it deals with a spike in homeless cats and kittens.

According to the organization, the shelter’s cat population has reached what CEO Bruce Roney says is critical levels.

“We are in full-on, kitty crisis mode,” Roney said. “We need to find homes.”

The shelter says it is currently housing nearly 500 cats and kittens with about a third of them ready for adoption.

“The cats need your help. We have 122 adult cats and 35 kittens ready to be adopted. Others are either in lifesaving care, or waiting for their owner to claim them,” said Roney. “If you have been thinking about adopting a cat or kitten, now would be the perfect time to visit us.”

For those who are worried about the initial cost of adopting a kitten, the organization is offering help in that regard. The shelter is offering a $250 gift certificate for VCA Canada to cover any initial vet bills and a $25 gift certificate for Ren’s Pets Depot for food, toys, beds or whatever first-time adopters may need.

For those who want to help, but who might find the responsibility of owning a cat daunting, the shelter is also looking for volunteers to foster these cats and kittens. The shelter encourages those interesting in fostering to visit their website.