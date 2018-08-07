First hockey zombie movie set to be released

With cameos by Barry Melrose and Kelly Chase, AHOCKALYPSE is the world’s first hockey zombie comedy.

The film features the Prairie Kings fighting for the championship and their lives all on the same night.

The Kings are on top of the world after winning the cup, only to make a horrible discovery: its game on the for the Zombie Apocalypse. With help from hockey legends, the boys try to avoid sudden death.

An indie feature produced by Sparrowhawk Pictures and directed by Wayne Johnson JR.

Luckily for the Prairie Kings players, two serious Saskatchewan hockey heavyweights are ready to assist with some high-sticking when the zombie’s attack.

“Those zombies were majorly off-side,” said Barry Melrose, “not to mention roughing, fighting…and biting!”

“It was like an endless penalty kill,” said Kelly Chase, renowned enforcer who played for the St. Louis Blues, “slashing was definitely a survival tactic.”