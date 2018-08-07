Fire crews getting upperhand in fight against Placer Mountain, Snowy Mountain wildfires

It seems the worst is over for firefighters in the Similkameen region of B.C., though there’s still plenty of work to do.

On Tuesday, the B.C. Wildfire Service updated its information regarding the massive Snowy Mountain and Placer Mountain wildfires. The Placer Mountain fire, which is burning near Princeton, is now 90 per cent contained. Meanwhile, the Snowy Mountain fire, burning near Keremeos, is 40 per cent contained.

READ MORE: B.C. wildfires map 2018: Current location of wildfires around the province

Those are improvements from last week – a massive one for Snowy Mountain, which was considered out of control on Friday; and a minor one for Placer Mountain, which was 80 per cent under control on Saturday.

“Definitely good progress is being made,” said BCWS fire information officer Marla Catherall. “We do have a lot of resources on these wildfires, so we’ve definitely seen great success so far.”

According to the BCWS, the Snowy Mountain fire did not grow overnight. The fire remains to the west of Chopaka Road, but is burning in a southward direction and the south flank and is approximately three kilometres from the U.S. border.

READ MORE: B.C. fire danger rating climbs

Hot temperatures are expected in the Okanagan and Similkameen this week, with Thursday possibly reaching 39 to 41 C. Generally, hot weather means an increase in fire risk.

“It’s better if it’s cooler, but we do have the resources available and we are prepared if (the weather) does increase fire activity,” said Catherall. “But wind is more of a concern (than heat) because it makes more of an impact, but we are prepared for whatever Mother Nature has to bring.”

Placer Mountain

Location: 37 kilometres south of Princeton.

Size: 2,372 hectares.

Cause: Lightning.

Status: 90 per cent contained. Seventy-two personnel on site, along with nine pieces of heavy equipment and 11 helicopters.

BCWS notes: “Crews have made significant progress on this fire and will continue to patrol and mop-up today. Efforts will also be focused on securing the southeast end. Gear will begin to be demobilized in areas where it is no longer needed.”

Snowy Mountain