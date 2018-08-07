Small fire breaks out in forest area of Langley
A small fire broke out in a forested area of Langley Tuesday morning.
The fire is burning in the trees behind the McLeod Athletic Park, located at 58 Avenue and 214 Street.
Some white smoke can be seen in the area and residents say they can smell the smoke as well.
Langley fire crews are on the scene.
Traffic in the area is not affected.
