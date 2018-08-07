Vancouver fire crews battle house fire in East Vancouver

Vancouver Fire Rescue crews are battling a large house fire Tuesday morning.

The fire is located at Skeena Street and 3rd Avenue.

Thick black smoke can be seen pouring into the sky.

Witnesses tell Global News everyone inside the home got out safely but a black kitten is still missing.

Crews are now getting the upper hand but it appears the home is destroyed.

— More to come.

BREAKING: #Vancouver Fire crews doing an incredible job battling a blaze on the corner of Skeena & 3rd in East Vancouver. All people inside got out as far as witnesses know, black kitten still missing #Breaking #Fire #EastVan pic.twitter.com/deWSdNfxH5 — Paul Haysom (@PaulHaysom) August 7, 2018