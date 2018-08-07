Vancouver house fire
August 7, 2018 12:33 pm

Vancouver fire crews battle house fire in East Vancouver

By Online News Producer  Global News

Vancouver firefighters on scene at a house fire in East Vancouver Tuesday morning.

Paul Haysom / Global News
Vancouver Fire Rescue crews are battling a large house fire Tuesday morning.

The fire is located at Skeena Street and 3rd Avenue.

Thick black smoke can be seen pouring into the sky.

Witnesses tell Global News everyone inside the home got out safely but a black kitten is still missing.

Crews are now getting the upper hand but it appears the home is destroyed.

— More to come.

