Increased police presence in Midhurst as OPP respond to weapons call

There is an increased police presence in Midhurst as officers search for a person in regards to a weapons call.

Police are searching in the area of Finlay Mill Road and Carson Road and north to Doran Road in Springwater Township.

OPP officers are searching in the Midhurst area of Springwater Township for a person in regards to a weapons call in the area of Finlay Mill Road south to Carson Road and north to Doran Road.

OPP officers are urging anyone who sees any suspicious persons or activity in the area to please call 911 immediately.

