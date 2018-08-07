Increased police presence in Midhurst as OPP respond to weapons call
A A
There is an increased police presence in Midhurst as officers search for a person in regards to a weapons call.
Police are searching in the area of Finlay Mill Road and Carson Road and north to Doran Road in Springwater Township.
OPP officers are urging anyone who sees any suspicious persons or activity in the area to please call 911 immediately.
— More to come
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.