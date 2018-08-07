Canada
High-profile cop to run for Coalition Avenir Quebec: reports

By The Canadian Press

Montreal police media relations officer Ian Lafrenière speaks to the media.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes
A high-profile Montreal police officer is reportedly set to run for the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) in a riding just south of Montreal.

Story continues below

Montreal La Presse and Radio-Canada both say Ian Lafrenière, who has spent nearly two decades as one of the force’s most prominent faces, will make the announcement official in the coming days.

Lafrenière is an inspector who ran the communications department and is currently on leave from the police force. He is on vacation abroad until next week.

There have been persistent rumours since July that Lafrenière would jump into provincial politics.

The CAQ has been leading in recent polls ahead of the Oct. 1 election.

Lafrenière will reportedly run in Vachon, which has been held mostly by the Parti Québécois (PQ) since 1994.

It is currently represented by Martine Ouellet, an Independent who was a longtime PQ member before her brief, chaotic stint as leader of the Bloc Québécois.

She resigned in June after suffering a crushing defeat during a Bloc leadership vote and announced around that time she wouldn’t run again provincially in 2018.

