Police release detailed description of man who allegedly confronted Whitby woman over her hijab

Durham Regional Police have released a detailed description of a man who allegedly hurled insults at a Whitby woman wearing a hijab.

Police said a 31-year-old woman was walking to her parked car on Campbell Street with her five-year-old son on July 31 around 10:55 a.m. when a man started shouting obscenities at her and told her to remove her hijab.

“He said, ‘You f**-ing terrorist,’” Sara Moumani, a mother of four, told Global News. “‘You deserve to die.’”

Investigators say Moumani returned to her car and drove past the man, warning him she was going to call the police. Moumani alleges that the man insulted her religion.

“I shrugged my shoulders, and I said, ‘You know what? Well, that’s good for you,'” she said. “And then … when he saw me say that, he got really upset and he said to me, ‘You’d better take that scarf off your head before I rip it off.’”

The man is described as having a tanned complexion, around five feet five inches tall, between 50 and 60 years of age and a bald spot on top of his head.

Police said he is clean shaven and was last seen wearing a light-green shirt, dark pants and reading glasses. He also speaks with a thick accent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central West Division at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1825 or Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

— With a file from Jasmine Pazzano