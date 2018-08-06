Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touts unity at B.C. Day festivities in Penticton

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made his first public appearance in Penticton, B.C. on B.C. Day and delivered remarks touting unity.

The brief three-minute speech was delivered at the Gyro Park bandshell in front of hundreds of people celebrating the statutory holiday.

Trudeau acknowledged his fellow dignitaries on the stage, including Penticton mayor Andrew Jakubeit, Penticton Liberal MLA Dan Ashton, and NDP MP Richard Cannings, who represents South Okanagan—West Kootenay.

Trudeau acknowledged his political counterpart during the brief speech.

“Richard and I disagree on some things but we agree on a lot of things as well. One of the things we agree on is how politics needs to be done, which is in openness, in respect, in listening, and focused always on bringing people together,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau in Penticton to celebrate BC Day. Shaking hands and taking pictures. Thousands came out to enjoy the day and participate in this rare opportunity to see our PM.

The prime minister pointed out the unique topography and economy of the Okanagan.

“Anytime I come here to the Okanagan I can’t but reflect on the strength of the land, the strength of the people. Whether you’re talking about the wineries, or the farms, or the extraordinary draw of tourism to these lands, it’s incredibly important that we be welcoming, that we be open, but we also be responsible,” Trudeau said.

He then touted his federal government’s financial commitment to keep invasive species out of Okanagan Lake.

“I’m proud that the federal government has stepped up. We’re putting $100,000 at Simon Fraser University into protecting us against invasive mussel species in Okanagan Lake,” he said.

Trudeau concluded his remarks with a call for unity and collaboration.

“This isn’t a political speech, this is a moment for us to gather together and really remember that all the views, all the different perspectives out there, come together in one deep conviction, that we are working together to build stronger communities, a stronger B.C. and a stronger country,” he said.

The prime minister was met by a handful of anti-pipeline protesters. ‘Boos’ could be heard coming from the crowd as Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, approached the mic.

Trudeau did not take questions from the local media. His press secretary said he spoke to media ahead of the Pride Parade in Vancouver on Sunday.

Trudeau will be returning to Ottawa Monday afternoon.