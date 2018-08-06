B.C. Day celebrated across the Okanagan Valley

The Okanagan is bustling with activity as numerous events are organized to celebrate B.C. Day.

Kelowna

Celebrating its 10th year, Park & Play will be at Hartwick Park in Glenmore on Monday, Aug. 6 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Let’s celebrate #BritishColumbia this weekend: happy #BCDay to all! A reminder that City Hall will be closed on Monday, Aug. 6. More info & stuff to do at: https://t.co/W3qLy413QI. #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/3rmzssInzh — City of Kelowna (@cityofkelowna) August 3, 2018

Meet the neighbours, discover the local park and enjoy games for the whole family. To see a list of where Park & Play will be all summer long visit kelowna.ca/neighbourhoods.

Penticton

The Downtown Penticton Association is presenting a full day of family-friendly activities and entertainment starting at 10:00 a.m.

Featuring a range of activities from a beloved petting zoo to a climbing mountain for the brave of heart, plus arts, crafts and face painting, families will find lots of things to do – and activities are free.

The official B.C. Day ceremony will take place at noon, following which cake will be served at the DPA tent, while it lasts – a popular BC Day tradition in Penticton.

Guess who's coming to BC Day on Monday!

The Right Honourable Justin P. J. Trudeau | Prime Minister of Canadahttps://t.co/5oUSso8FHT pic.twitter.com/NMWQnTtodL — Downtown Penticton (@DTPenticton) August 5, 2018

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend the event and deliver brief remarks at 11:15 a.m.

“I am proud to have Canada’s Prime Minister with his family visit our downtown district – seeing it and our community at its summer-best, said the executive director of the Downtown Penticton Association Lynn Allin.

Rounding out the BC Day experience, the DPA has also arranged to have great food, crafts and hand made goods from across the Okanagan available from favourite market vendors until 5:00 p.m.

Vernon

A B.C. Day celebration will be held at the Vernon Farmers Market from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Featuring entertainment from Sally Evans and Dave McBride.

There will be free cake served by the royalty of Vernon, Queen Silver Star!

There will also be kids activities and an alpaca display! Plus local corn, peaches, watermelon, meat, home decor, baking, wine, gifts & lots, lots more!