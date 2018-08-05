Justin Trudeau marches in Vancouver Pride Parade

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marched in Vancouver’s Pride Parade on Sunday.

“It’s really important to continue to march in Pride,” Trudeau said.

“We know that far too many homeless are from the LGBT community… There’s a lot of work we need to do as communities to come together to support the LGBT community.”

The appearance at the parade was part of a weekend tour of British Columbia.

On Sunday morning, as he spoke at a Pride breakfast in Vancouver, Trudeau told the crowd that while many places in the world could do with more tolerance, Canada should move beyond simply tolerating the differences in its communities and choose to love them.

Trudeau was flanked onstage by long-time Vancouver Centre MP Hedy Fry and PFLAG Canada spokesman Colin McKenna.

McKenna thanked Trudeau for the apology the prime minister offered to the LGBTQ community in the House of Commons last November for decades of discrimination.

