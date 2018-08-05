Folklorama’s Métis pavilion dancing with heavy hearts

A group of dancers are back at Folklorama for the first time in nearly 10 years, and the timing of their return couldn’t be better.

The bright lights shine on the Heather Curling Club, home of this years Métis pavilion, and coordinator Arnold Asham is eager to get the show underway.

Asham’s dance group, The Asham Stompers, were awarded the pavilion, and are excited to run it their own way, according to Asham.

It’s the first time there has been a Métis pavilion at Folklorama in nearly a decade, and acting executive director of the festival Teresa Cotroneo is excited to see what they bring to the table.

“We are definitely happy to have them back!” said Cotroneo.

“They are a high energy group.”

However, the Stompers may be dancing with heavy hearts.

Asham’s cabin was affected by the tornado in Alonsa, but he says it could’ve been a lot worse.

“When you see that, you count your blessings and not your sorrows.” Asham said.

“If it wasn’t for Folklorama we may still have been all out there and we may have lost someone”

But, Asham says the show must go on, and the group will be healing through dance.

“We know for an hour a night, we are gonna think about nothing except dance.” He said.

The Métis pavilion runs from Aug. 5-11.