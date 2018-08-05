Another heat warning issued for Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and P.E.I.

All three Maritime provinces are once again under a heat warning.

Environment Canada says a warm and humid air mass will move into the region on Monday, impacting New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

In Nova Scotia, daytime highs of 29 to 32 degrees Celsius are expected across much of the mainland. With the humidex, temperatures could feel like 38 or 39 degrees. The national weather service says Cape Breton should remain a few degrees cooler on Monday, with daytime highs between 26 and 29.

Tuesday is expected to be slightly warmer across all of Nova Scotia. While meteorologists say Wednesday will still be hot and humid, it is unclear at this time if the temperatures will reach the criteria needed for a heat warning mid-week.

In New Brunswick, daytime highs on Monday and Tuesday are expected to reach 29 to 32 degrees, with slightly cooler temperatures being forecast along parts of the Fundy coast. Humidex values in the province are estimated to reach anywhere from 37 to 41 on Monday.

While similar conditions are expected across New Brunswick on Tuesday, Environment Canada says there may be a slight drop in humidity in the northern part of the province.

Daytime highs on Monday and Tuesday across Prince Edward Island are expected to be between 28 and 30 degrees. Officials say humidex values for both days should reach 38.

Temperatures are not expected to drop below 18 degrees Celsius on Monday night.

The hot and humid weather will likely be sticking around for a few days, although Environment Canada says a noticeable improvement is in store for the island on Thursday.

Weather officials say extreme heat affects everyone. The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Environment Canada says heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

WATCH: The Maritimes is in the midst of a heat wave. But for some New Brunswickers, their jobs mean they can’t escape the hot temperatures.