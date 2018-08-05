Hundreds participate in Halifax’s annual Bridge Walk

Hundreds of people took part in the 2018 Bridge Walk on Sunday afternoon.

The Macdonald Bridge was closed to vehicle traffic but open to pedestrians, who got to experience the bridge in a unique way.

“We have the sidewalk and people — hundreds of people — walk that everyday, if not thousands, but the ability to walk on the road deck is kind of a special experience,” said Alison MacDonald with Halifax Harbour Bridges.

READ: The ‘Big Lift’ Macdonald Bridge project told through photography

The annual Bridge Walk has been taking place across the Macdonald Bridge for more than 30 years. However, the event took a two-year break because of the Big Lift Project, which saw the entire deck of the bridge replaced piece by piece.

“We are on the finishing touches of the Big Lift, and we should be done by late summer or early fall,” said MacDonald.

READ: Macdonald Bridge closures resume Tuesday as ‘Big Lift’ project continues

For some participants, it was their first time taking in the Bridge Walk and the amazing views of the city.

“I’ve just been talking about coming for the walk for a long time. The bridge has been in a lot of news and activities, and this year we decided it’s time,” said Doreen Dempsey.

“It means a lot to me,” Stanley Martin said of participating in the walk along with his four-year-old granddaughter, Destiny Joudrie.

“My granddaughter can say down the road that the first time I ever did the walk was with my grandfather so there you go, it’s a milestone, the best of both worlds.”

For others, like Diane Gaudet, it’s an annual tradition to partake in the Natal Day walk.

“I love it. Although I’m in my (wheel) chair, I still love going to do the Bridge Walk,” she said.

WATCH: Experts hopeful new Macdonald Bridge safety barriers will be more effective

In addition to being able to walk on the deck of the Macdonald Bridge, Haligonians were also treated to free food, live music and activities for the kids.

“It’s just nice that people don’t have put some money in their pocket to go out and enjoy an afternoon,” said MacDonald.

“This is one of those things that we like to do for the community. We like to think of the Macdonald Bridge as the Community Bridge so this is our way of giving back to the community.”

READ MORE: Walk for Arthritis takes over Halifax Oval