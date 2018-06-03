Walk for Arthritis takes over Halifax Oval

Dozens of people braved the cool weather in Halifax on Sunday morning to lace up their shoes and hit the Emera Oval.

The Walk for Arthritis is an annual, community-based event that includes people of all ages.

Arthritis can impact anyone at any age. The goal from today's walk is to raise money to help fund research and hopefully one day, find a cure. #Halifax #NovaScotia @globalhalifax @TheArthSocNS pic.twitter.com/vFqseAQi0C — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) June 3, 2018

More than six million people are currently impacted by arthritis. By 2035, its estimated one in four Canadians will be affected by the disease.

The Walk for Arthritis is considered a signature fundraising event for the non-profit society. In Nova Scotia, the goal was to raise $82,000 to help fund research and initiatives.

“One of the things we’re raising money for is research and that’s both to find a cure and also to help those today that are living with arthritis,” said Susan Tilley-Russell, executive director of the Atlantic region of the Arthritis Society.

Some people participating in the walk have signs with who they are here supporting. It's a cool, windy morning but no one is giving up! #Halifax #NovaScotia @globalhalifax @TheArthSocNS pic.twitter.com/gYFEk7FUjf — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) June 3, 2018

In total, the Walk for Arthritis took place in 13 different communities across Atlantic Canada.

Organizers say if you didn’t get a chance to participate but still want to help out, donations can be made on their website.