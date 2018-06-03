Walk for Arthritis takes over Halifax Oval
Dozens of people braved the cool weather in Halifax on Sunday morning to lace up their shoes and hit the Emera Oval.
The Walk for Arthritis is an annual, community-based event that includes people of all ages.
READ: These are the jobs that put you at a higher risk of rheumatoid arthritis, study says
More than six million people are currently impacted by arthritis. By 2035, its estimated one in four Canadians will be affected by the disease.
The Walk for Arthritis is considered a signature fundraising event for the non-profit society. In Nova Scotia, the goal was to raise $82,000 to help fund research and initiatives.
“One of the things we’re raising money for is research and that’s both to find a cure and also to help those today that are living with arthritis,” said Susan Tilley-Russell, executive director of the Atlantic region of the Arthritis Society.
READ MORE: What cracking your knuckles actually does to your bones and joints
In total, the Walk for Arthritis took place in 13 different communities across Atlantic Canada.
Organizers say if you didn’t get a chance to participate but still want to help out, donations can be made on their website.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.