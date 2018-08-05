Canada
August 5, 2018 11:22 am

20 years later: Surviving Dionne quintuplets visit birth home for ceremony

By Staff The Canadian Press

Surviving Dionne quintuplets, Cecile Dionne, left, and her sister Anette are seen Thursday, May 18, 2017 in St-Bruno, Que.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
NORTH BAY, Ont. – The two surviving Dionne quintuplets will visit the log cabin where they were born today for a ceremony to mark their birth.

The sisters have travelled to North Bay, Ont., to visit their former home, which has been turned into a museum.

A spokesman for the sisters told the Canadian Press that Cecile Dionne and Annette Dionne haven’t visited the residence in more than two decades.

The quints were born just south of North Bay, in Corbeil, Ont., in 1934 and became international sensations, as they were the only known quintuplets at the time to survive for more than a few days.

The city of North Bay purchased their birth home in 1985 to create a museum about the family’s history, but it was closed to the public in 2015 after the city’s chamber of commerce stopped running it.

Last November, it was moved to a different location in North Bay and will be open to the public today for the event.

(The Canadian Press)

