Snowy Mountain wildfire encroaching on Canada-US border

The Snowy Mountain wildfire is bordering on becoming more than B.C.’s problem.

Burning out of control in the Similkameen region, the wildfire has exploded in size recently, going from 3,050 hectares on Tuesday to 6,594 hectares on Thursday to 10,911 hectares on Friday. Overnight and early morning winds have been fanning the flames and increasing its overall size.

On Saturday morning, the B.C. Wildfire Service said winds are still plaguing its fight, and the fire is still growing, with a new estimate expected later on. In addition, the fire is now encroaching on the B.C. and Washington state border, and it could cross stateside.

“We are in conversation with our partners in Washington state, just in case that does happen, in order to brief them on the situation and develop a plan to collaborate if needed,” said BCWS information officer Claire Allen.

A spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the Snowy Mountain wildfire was approximately 4.8 kilometres (three miles) from the border, but that it had grown Friday night. The spokesperson said DNR is working with other agencies, such as the U.S. Forest Service and BCWS, in case the fire does cross the border.

The explosion in size prompted the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen to issue a state of local emergency for the area on Friday, a measure which allows local authorities to utilize emergency powers, such as being able to order the evacuation of residents, prohibit travel and enter private properties.

In related news, a portion of Highway 3 in B.C. was temporarily closed in both directions on Saturday because of fire concerns, but is now reopened to traffic. The closure took place 10 kilometres east of Keremeos. DriveBC says motorists can expect congestion and delays.

