Vancouver’s Northeast False Creek may see new modular homes

The City of Vancouver is considering adding modular housing to its plan to take down the viaducts.

The Northeast False Creek area may be the home of new modular houses.

The site at Union Street and Gore Avenue is being considered to provide 50 homes to people seeking social housing.

Director of affordable housing for the City of Vancouver Abby Bond said this is the tenth and final modular housing site to meet the city’s goal.

“We’re very pleased to have moved to this last proposal and we’ll be working on moving this through the permitting process and engaging with the local community.”

“It’s very urgent, there’s a huge need for this type of housing and it’s very effective in ending homelessness, and helping people to take a really positive step forward in their life.”

The city and the province had planned to provide 600 temporary modular homes and plan to provide 12,000 units in the next ten years.