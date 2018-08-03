Summer drought in Saskatoon stressing trees

It isn’t supposed to happen in Saskatoon and area by the end of July, but it did – trees turning yellow and start to lose leaves.

This summer’s drought has put a tremendous amount of stress on trees and according to the experts, all trees could take a turn for the worse.

Aspens, birch, maples and large poplars, however, have been the hardest hit.

The worry is they will then attract insects that will kill them.

Even if a thunderstorm is expected to roll through your area overnight, they still need to be watered.

Rick Van Duyvendyk, owner of Dutch Growers Garden Centre in Saskatoon, said when it comes to watering the trees, you’ll need to have the garden hose on a slow dribble.

“All the feeder roots for a tree are at the drip line of a tree, so that’s at the outer edge not at the trunk but at the outer edge, and that’s where all the feeder roots are for the fertilizer, for all the food and for all the water,” Van Duyvendyk said.

He also recommends moving the hose every now and again along the edge, and run it for three to four hours.