Man struck by unmarked RCMP SUV in Squamish in March dies of his injuries

A pedestrian who was struck by an unmarked RCMP SUV in Squamish in March has died of his injuries.

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), said it was notified on Wednesday that the man had died in hospital.

The IIO was called to Squamish on March 13 to look into the collision.

According to police, the collision happened at the intersection of Highway 99 and Garibaldi Way around 10:30 p.m.

The officer, a member of the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services, was on duty at the time but wasn’t responding to a call, police said.

The officer called dispatch and began to administer medical assistance until paramedics arrived.

They transported the victim, a man in his late 20s, to hospital in critical condition.

Under B.C. law, the IIO is deployed to any incident involving police in which death or serious injury occurs to determine whether or not an officer may have committed an offence.

The IIO says the investigation into the collision remains ongoing.

-With files from Amy Judd