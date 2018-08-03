Squamish residents warned after grizzly spotted in popular recreational area

Conservation officers are warning the public after a pair of grizzly bear sightings near Squamish.

“[It was] very close. This bear is one step from being in the residential area,” said conservation officer Simon Gravel.

According to Gravel, the same bear was spotted twice along the Squamish River dike and estuary near the confluence of the Squamish and Mamquam rivers.

The area is popular with recreational users such as bikers, joggers and paddleboarders.

Gravel said grizzly sightings so close to town might unsettle some people, but they are nothing to be surprised about.

“We know the grizzly population is increasing in the area so to see some bears adventuring themselves closer to town, it is to be expected,” he said.

“Those sightings are a good opportunity for us to remind people that we live among wildlife.”

The District of Squamish issued a wildlife alert about the bear on Thursday.

Residents are being asked to exercise a high degree of caution in the area and to keep dogs on a leash. Residents are also being advised not to bike or run in the area and not to walk alone.

Gravel says the Conservation Officers Service is keeping the area open for now but monitoring it closely.