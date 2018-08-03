West Kelowna art gallery a hub for local artists

Linda Lovisa cannot remember a time when art was not a part of her life.

It was only fitting she would open an art gallery and studio to help other artists reach their potential.

New Moon Gallery is a working studio filled solely with original Canadian artwork from local Okanagan artists. It opened in 2009.

Lovisa teaches several classes and workshops including acrylic, watercolour, pastels and drawing.

Many of her students have branched out on their own as professional artists. Others have their art displayed at the gallery.

“We have 52 artists that participate in bringing their work into the gallery,” Lovisa said. “They’re all from the Okanagan Valley, from Merritt all the way to Salmon Arm.”

The gallery showcases all type of art mediums, from sculptures to pottery, jewelry to ceramics.

Lovisa says the interaction with her students and customers is the best part of owning the gallery.

“People come in and they are amazed at what’s in the gallery,” Lovisa added. “I love bringing art to the community.”

Heather Ferguson started at the studio by attending a watercolour painting class about seven years ago. Her work is now proudly on display and for sale at the gallery.

“It’s amazing,” Ferguson said. “When you first start, you sell to people you know. So the first time somebody, a stranger, buys your painting, that’s such a great feeling.”

For more information, visit New Moon Gallery.