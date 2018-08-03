Doug Ford government to move forward with ‘Buck-A-Beer’ promise

Late Friday afternoon Premier Doug Ford made a cryptic announcement on Twitter about beer sales in Ontario.

“We have two hundred and sixty of the greatest brewers anywhere in the world. My friends, we are going to do our part because a buck a beer is coming to a shelf near you,” Ford said in the ad-style production video on Twitter.

Ford’s tweet coincided with International Beer Day, as well as the August long weekend.

Sources told Global News the government’s announcement will be made next week in rural Ontario. During the provincial election, then-candidate Ford promised a new minimum price for beer to be implemented across Ontario if he took office.

When questioned about the announcement on Friday, the premier’s staff were short on details but said Ford is following through with what he said he would do.

Staff also said that despite concerns raised, the policy will come at no cost to taxpayers.

At this time in Ontario, the minimum price for beer is set at $1.25 for 5.6 per cent alcohol or less. At the Beer Store, a 24-pack of Molson Canadian will cost you around $40.

It’s unclear if a brewer like Molson-Coors would be willing to dramatically drop that price to around $24 a case.

In a press release issued in May, Ford said, “For too long beer consumers have been forced to pay inflated prices for beer in order to increase the profits of big corporations. We’re going to allow price competition for beer and this will save consumers money.”

Happy International Beer Day! As promised, buck-a-beer is coming soon to Ontario, which will be great for beer fans and breweries across our province. I hope everyone enjoys the long weekend responsibly with your beverage of choice. #InternationalBeerDay #BuckABeer #onpoli pic.twitter.com/8gr7kgaZLT — Doug Ford (@fordnation) August 3, 2018