August 10, 2018 12:00 pm

Those Old Radio Shows August 10 & 11

Friday, August 10:

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – Volpia Ep.109; Amos & Andy – Porch Wreckers
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – She Loves Me Not
Hour 3: My Favourite Husband – Liz Learns To Drive; The Shadow – Murder, Incorporated
Hour 4: Box 13 – Daytime Nightmares; The Six Shooter – More Than Kin

Saturday, August 11:

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Night Hawk Ep.71; Dimension X – A Pebble in the Sky
Hour 2: Barry Craig – Tennis Anyone?; The Great Gildersleeve – Acting Mayor
Hour 3: Wild Bill Hickok – Danny’s Big Ride; Jack Benny – A Golf Match
Hour 4: Boston Blackie – The Boat the Viking’s On; Burns & Allen – Shortage of Husbands
Hour 5: Inner Sanctum – Make Ready My Grave; Richard Diamond – Buried Treasure

