12-year-old girl from China kidnapped in Washington airport, authorities say

Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl they say was abducted from a Washington-area airport.

The Virginia State Police said in a statement that JinJing Ma was last seen leaving Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport with an unknown woman Thursday. Police issued an Amber Alert warning that JinJing is “believed to be in extreme danger.”

“For us, this is our priority number one. It’s of utmost importance,” David Huchler, chief of police for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, said at a news conference on Thursday.

Police say JinJing is about four-feet-11-inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She is Asian and has black hair and brown eyes.

The MWAA said she was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a black jacket.

The woman they say abducted her is described as Asian, about 40 years old with black hair. They say she was wearing a black dress.

Police said JinJing was part of a tour group visiting from China but left the group to use the bathroom. That’s when she met up with the woman.

JinJing left the washroom in different clothes and walked out of the airport. Police said she got into a white SUV.

Huchler said the suspect was seen with a man prior to the incident in the bathroom, and police believe the man was driving the vehicle.

“It’s really important that the community recognizes this child may be in danger,” Huchler told reporters Thursday.

Previously on her trip, while she was in New York, JinJing was approached by a couple, authorities say. They weren’t able to say whether the couple matched the description of the suspects, but they believed the two events are connected.

Authorities have tried to contact JinJing’s grandfather in China, but have so far been unable to reach him. They were also working to determine if JinJing had any relatives in the United States and who her parents are.

