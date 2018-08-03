Edmonton’s Accidental Beach continues to attract visitors and attention of city

The Accidental Beach is back and Edmontonians are being reminded to be aware when using the sandbar on the North Saskatchewan River.

On Friday morning, river valley and horticultural facilities director Rhonda Norma and medical officer of health Dr. Christopher Sikora will be speaking to the media about issues surrounding the beach.

After emerging last year, Accidental Beach created issues for the Cloverdale community, so this year, city officials implemented set hours for the sandbar, installing portable toilets, bike racks and more garbage cans.

“We are increasing our frequency of garbage pickup this year,” Norman said. “We noticed there were some issues last year with overflowing garbages so that frequency will increase and we’ll continue to monitor it.”

The city said the neighbourhood will restrict public parking through a pilot project.

The city also hopes to address the community’s concerns through a wider public education Good Neighbour Campaign.

“Last year we saw some really inappropriate behaviour and it really had an impact on the Cloverdale community so we are reminding people: if you are visiting the beach, to please pick up after yourself.

“Dogs are required to be on leash, there is no fires permitted, no alcohol, no loud music and we are implementing park hours for this year.”

Accidental Beach is open to the public between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m. Anyone there after 11 p.m. will be asked to leave.

