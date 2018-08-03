Highway 1 Crash
August 3, 2018 1:24 am

One woman dead after Highway 1 collision near Field

A woman is dead after a crash on Highway 1 near the community of Field on Thursday afternoon.

An RCMP investigation into the cause of the collision closed the highway to traffic for over three hours.

It has since re-opened.

No other information has been made available.

