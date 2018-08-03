One woman dead after Highway 1 collision near Field
A woman is dead after a crash on Highway 1 near the community of Field on Thursday afternoon.
An RCMP investigation into the cause of the collision closed the highway to traffic for over three hours.
It has since re-opened.
OPEN – #BCHwy1 3km West of #FieldBC after earlier collision. Expect delays due to congestion. #GoldenBC #Alberta #Revelstoke
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 2, 2018
No other information has been made available.
