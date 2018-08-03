Donald Trump says he wasn’t late to tea with the Queen — ‘I got there early’

There was Queen Elizabeth II, standing between two empty chairs, checking her watch as she waited to have tea with U.S. President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle last month.

Her Majesty was kept waiting for as long as 12 minutes, reports suggested at the time.

But if you ask Trump, he’ll tell you he was early for their meeting, and that they “got along fantastically well.”

Trump made the claims at a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. on Thursday night.

The president told the crowd that he was actually “about 15 minutes early” to meet with the Queen.

“I’m on the ground and I’m waiting with the Queen’s guards,” he said.

“So I was about 15 minutes early, and I’m waiting with my wife and that’s fine, hey, it’s the Queen, right, we can wait.”

Trump said he then had tea with the Queen, in a meeting that he said was supposed to last 15 minutes, but actually took “like an hour,” he said.

“You know, sometimes if you like somebody, you get along, good chemistry, the time goes by,” Trump added.

Trump’s account marks a strong contrast with reports at the time that suggested he was late — and that their meeting lasted 47 minutes, not an hour.

The meeting over tea was also supposed to take half an hour, not 15 minutes, reports said.

Trump used this story as a way to take a shot at the press, to a chorus of cheers, applause and boos.

“So here was the story by the fake news: the president was 15 minutes late for the Queen. Wrong,” he said.

“And then here’s the rest of the story… they said I was late when I was actually early, number one, number two, I guess the meeting was scheduled for 15 minutes, and it lasted for over an hour.”

“The president overstayed,” he said to laughs.

Trump went on to say that he had a “beautiful, beautiful visit and afternoon.”

And then he took another shot at the press.

“But they can make anything bad, because they are the fake, fake, disgusting news,” Trump said.