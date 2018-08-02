Canada
August 2, 2018 10:30 pm
Updated: August 2, 2018 10:37 pm

37-year-old man stabbed in Plateau-Mont-Royal borough

By Reporter/Weather specialist  Global News

Police were called to the scene of an alleged stabbing at the corner of Prince Arthur and De Bullion streets.

Rachel Lau/Global News
A 37-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body near the corner of Prince Arthur and De Bullion streets.

Witnesses say the suspect fled the scene before police were called at 8:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition but is now stable.

A large perimeter has been set while investigators and the K9 unit are on the scene.

 

 

