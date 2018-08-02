37-year-old man stabbed in Plateau-Mont-Royal borough
A 37-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body near the corner of Prince Arthur and De Bullion streets.
Witnesses say the suspect fled the scene before police were called at 8:30 p.m.
The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition but is now stable.
A large perimeter has been set while investigators and the K9 unit are on the scene.
