Emergency alert issued for M.D. of Pincher Creek as wildfire burns across B.C. border

Residents of the M.D. of Pincher Creek in southern Alberta were advised to close their doors, windows and vents on Thursday night as a wildfire burning across the B.C. border brought smoke to the area.

An Alberta Emergency Information Alert stated smoke from the forest fire burning south of Highway 3 could be seen in the southwest corner of the municipality.

The fire was reportedly 55 hectares in size and burning in the southeast corner of B.C.

The M.D. of Pincher Creek is about 60 kilometres from the B.C. border.

“Seek medical attention if you experience breathing difficulties,” the emergency alert said. “Follow the directions of local authorities.”

