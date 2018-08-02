Abbotsford mayor hoping for ‘good news’ on Highway 1 widening

The mayor of Abbotsford, B.C. says he’s hoping for some “good news” after meeting with the provincial government to discuss widening Highway 1.

The city wants to see the highway’s capacity expanded east of Langley, B.C.

In the weeks leading up to the 2017 election, the province’s previous Liberal government pledged $113 million to widen the freeway to six lanes between 216th and 264th Streets.

WATCH: NDP puts the brakes on Massey Tunnel replacement

However, last fall the NDP said it was reviewing the proposal.

Abbotsford mayor Henry Braun met with ministerial officials on Monday and said he’s been told the province is “studying” the plan.

READ MORE: ‘No promises’ on Highway 1 widening in Fraser Valley: NDP

“I went to Vancouver yesterday and it took me two hours to get from Abbotsford to downtown,” Braun said.

Braun said the region as a whole is suffering due to congestion on the highway, and both businesses and everyday commuters are at their limit.

“The costs that are being passed on to the consumers is enormous and the delay in providing goods and services has got to be in the billions of dollars.”

WATCH: New lane coming to Alex Fraser bridge to relieve congestion

Surrey Board of Trade CEO Anita Huberman said traffic congestion along the freeway has been the number one complaint from the group’s members.

READ MORE: Highway 1 to be expanded to six lanes between Langley and Aldergrove

She said transportation options south of the Fraser River have not kept up with the region’s population growth.

“We’re always looking at ways and means by which to move our people and our goods,” Huberman said.

“The concept that Mayor Braun has put forward is going to be looked at by the Surrey Board of Trade’s transportation team and certainly warrants further consideration.”

Global News has requested comment from the Ministry of Transportation.